Leadville’s Winter Race Season Continues Virtually to Keep People Safe and Moving Outdoors

Leadville will continue with its outdoor sporting events this winter with two of their upcoming races being held virtually in order to keep the community and participants safe and healthy.

This year the annual cross-country ski race Leadville Loppet will allow participants to complete the race for the entire month of February, ending on Sunday, February 28. Those competing in the race can complete it either in Leadville or wherever they please.

Kilometers skied can be logged by participants via skate ski for the entire month, earning Leadville-themed digital badges by email when they reach a milestone distance of anywhere from 5K to 200K. The race will be held on Mineral Belt Trail and costs $15 to register.

The Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series is another race that will be held as a self-timed race open to fat bikers, skiers, snowshoers and snowbladers to encourage more people to enjoy the outdoors and bike trails. The series will consist of five bike races which will benefit Cloud City Wheelers which built over 20 miles of trails within Lake County.

Leadville racers are required to bring their own water and nutrition and be prepared for repairs. Those interested in participating in the bike series but cannot travel to Leadville can join the race on their local trails at home while still supporting the cause.

Participants who achieve the fastest times earn a prize while everyone who registered will be entered into a prize drawing. Each race costs $20 to register or $75 to register for all five.

Races and their dates in the Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series are as follows:

Colorado Cup (Saturday, January 23 – Sunday, January 31)

Tennessee Pass (Friday, February 5 – Sunday, February 7 & Friday, February 12 – Sunday, February 14)

Mineral Belt Trail (Saturday, March 6 – Sunday, March 14)

Fatty Patty 50k (Saturday, March 20 – Sunday, March 28)

East Side Epic (Saturday, April 10 – Sunday, April 18).

For more information regarding the 2021 Leadville Loppet or the Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series, including registration for each race, visit: www.cloudcitywheelers.com/race