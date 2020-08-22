Backers of an initiative to place a measure allowing the retail sale of marijuana in Loveland on the November ballot have sued the City of Loveland due to their petitions being short of the required number of voter signatures.

The suit was filed on Tuesday, August 11, alleging that the City Clerk declined to accept additional signatures in support of the initiative prior to the required 90 days period required by the City Charter. Additionally, another allegation being made is that the City Clerk had purposefully misled them regarding the amount of time they had to collect signatures for the petition.

There is a hearing set at the Larimer County District Court for Monday, August 24 where plaintiffs will ask the court to order the Loveland City Clerk to analyze and validate additional signatures collected. Furthermore, City Council has to set the ballot title by ordinance for the initiative measure to be placed on the ballot.

If the ballot measure gets placed, it will be on the ballot for the general election on Tuesday, November 3. Also, the final day to certify content to the County Clerk is Friday, September 4.

For more information regarding the suit against the City of Loveland, visit: http://www.cityofloveland.org/Home/Components/News/News/6197/30?backlist=%2F