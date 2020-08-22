Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association Prepares for Possible Impacts of Cameron Peak Fire

Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association has implemented a plan to respond to possible damage in order to monitor the Cameron Peak Fire.

The mointoring of the fire comes as a partnership between the Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association (PVREA) and the fire incident command. As of Thursday, August 20 PVREA has not sustained any damage to their system and there have been no fire-related power outages.

“We’re prepared and ready to respond should the fire reach our system,” said PVREA President and CEO Jeff Wadsworth. “At the core of our response plan is the safety of our employees, members and fire personnel,” Jeff said.

PVREA crews have installed fire protection to electric poles throughout the upper Poudre Canyon. Additionally, PVREA has launched a Cameron Peak Fire response page with updates as well as on their Facebook and Twitter pages.

“We will be here to help the community stand up just as we were following the High Park Fire in 2012,” Jeff said.

For more information regarding the Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association, visit: www.pvrea.coop