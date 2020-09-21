Television hosts, producers, cameramen and sound crew from Tastemade took over downtown Wellington on Thursday, July 16 to begin filming for their new show “Beyond the Block”.

The new show leads homebuyers on explorations of prospective neighborhoods, local businesses and the history of communities prior to buying a new home. The episode airing Thursday, September 24 on Tastemade’s Streaming Network features programming of food, travel, home and design.

Realtor Andrew Tyree takes first-time homebuyers and chefs Issac and Rachel of Fort Collins to visit destinations in Fort Collins and downtown Wellington. The producers of “Beyond the Block” reached out to Wellington Main Streets Program earlier this year to recruit Executive Director, Kallie Cooper to aid in highlighting the hidden gems within Wellington.

“I was blown away and honored to be asked to be a part of this project,” Kallie said. “Wellington is so special, and it was an amazing opportunity to share its history and the things I love about it with people all across the country,” said Kallie.

The program will showcase local businesses from Owl Canyon Coffee and The Cakery, highlighting history and resiliency of business owners in the area during the COVID-19 pandemic. Film crews spent two days in Wellington filming buildings, parks and visiting local neighborhoods to talk with residents and help the prospective home buying couple to find their perfect area to raise a family in.

“Living here changes your view and shows you that its more of a community in Wellington than you realize,” said Wellington residents, Sarah and Adam Braun. “Rachel and Isaac are super cool, and we’ve kept in touch with them and they have even gotten together with moms in the neighborhood for playdates,” Sarah and Adam said.

Watch parties for the episode featuring Wellington will be hosted by the Wellington Main Streets Program at the Wellington Grill and Sparge Brewing Thursday, September 24 at 6:30 pm. All who are interested in watching the program live are encouraged to attend the watch party as well as watch the episode from anywhere else through Prime Video, Tastemade.com, YouTube TV, Roku, Xumo, Samsung TV+, Philo, Comcast X1, Xfinity, FireTV, Apple TV Plus, AT&T Now, AT&T TV, Sling, Vizio Fubo, DirecTV and Redbox.

For more information regarding Tastemade’s “Beyond the Block”, visit: https://watch.tastemade.com/beyond-the-block