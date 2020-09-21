City Bike Ambassadors and FC Moves staff will host three pop-up educational events this week to promote awareness of the rules and regulations for e-devices.

The pop-up events will be held Tuesday, September 22 from 4 pm to 6 pm at Lee Martinez Park, Thursday, September 24 from 4 pm to 6 pm at the Mason Trail and Spring Creek Trail intersection and Saturday, September 26 from 11 am to 1 pm on the Long View Trail at Scenic Drive. The event will feature free bike-related gifts and requires all participants to wear face-coverings and abide by social distancing measures.

E-device regulations for paved trails in the city that will be discussed at the events are as follows:

Allowed – Class 1 and 2 e-bikes Must be labeled Top speed may not exceed 20 mph Not allowed on unpaved trails



Not allowed – any other e-device that is not an ADA device Except as permitted by ADA regulations, all other electric or motorized devices are not allowed on Fort Collins paved recreational trails. This includes Class 3 e-bikes, e-scooters, mopeds, electric skateboards, hoverboards and any gas-powered devices.



Proper trail etiquette staff and volunteers will be reminding participants of are as follows:

Traveling on the right, Using an audible signal when passing, Passing on the left, Giving at least 3 feet to pass, Observing the courtesy speed limit of 15 mph, Using a white front light and a rear red reflector at a minimum at night or when visibility is poor, and When bicycling, walking, or using another mode, wearing visible clothes or reflective gear to be seen by other trail users during low light times.



For more information regarding e-devices and trail regulations, visit: fcgov.com/bicycling