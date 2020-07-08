The Lincoln Center announced the line up for its 2020-21 season Tuesday, July 7 to provide the community with diverse entertainment in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Granted, we cannot say for certain what the future holds,” says Jack Rogers, The Lincoln Center Director. “We want our community to understand that these shows will only go on if, and when, it is safe to do so,” said Jack.

Highlights for the season include the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, comedian Kathleen Madigan and Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. Additionally, the National Geographic Live Series will return with three new speakers.

Furthermore, the season will feature engagements that were postponed toward the end of the previous season including enra, Rita Rudner, Colin Hay, Benise: Fuego!!, and Borromeo String Quartet. Those who purchased tickets to these shows will be provided access to purchase seats before the general public.

The 2020–21 season shows at the Lincoln Center are as follows:

Showstoppers Series :

CATS // Jan 28–30

Waitress // Apr 29–May 1

National Geographic Live Series:

Extreme Cave Diving // Nov 12

Nature Roars Back // Feb 25

Improbable Ascent // Mar 25

The Laugh Riot Series:

The Capitol Steps // Oct 4

Kathleen Madigan // Nov 6

Rita Rudner // Mar 13

Anything Goes Series :

Cirque Mechanics // Oct 16

That Golden Girls Show! // Jan 21

enra // Feb 20

Dance Series :

Urban Bush Women // Oct 6

Complexions Contemporary Ballet // Feb 11

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble // Apr 8

Imagination Series :

The Queen’s Cartoonists // Feb 13

Choir! Choir! Choir! // Apr 3

Classical Convergence Series :

Trio con Brio Copenhagen // Oct 13 at University Center for the Arts

TAKE3 // Feb 17 at University Center for the Arts

Kronos Quartet // Apr 13 at Lincoln Center

Borromeo String Quartet // Apr 15 at University Center for the Arts



Additional Shows :

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis // Feb 18

Colin Hay // Mar 19

Benise: Fuego! – Spirit of Spain // Mar 20

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band // Mar 26

For more information regarding the Lincoln Center and tickets, visit: LCtix.com