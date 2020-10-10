The Loveland Museum is presenting the Loveland poet Laureate reader’s series at the Rialto Theater on Thursday, October 15 from 7 pm to 9 pm in Loveland to provide the community with engaging lectures, poetry and performance.

The event will feature Evan Lowe along with special guest poets and will be located at 503 N. Lincoln Avenue. The programs in the series have been held at the Loveland Museum in the past but will now be held at the Rialto Theater in order to allow for sufficient social distancing and other accommodations.

Furthermore, concessions and the bar will also be open at these events, with proceeds from ticket sales being utilized to benefit the Loveland Cultural Services Department. Tickets for the programs in the reader’s series range from $8 to $20 per seat depending on the program.

New precautions and procedures now in place at the Rialto Theater are as follows:

Increased cleaning and disinfecting of common area surfaces and spaces

Installation of plexiglass guards at the concessions and bar areas

Hand sanitizer stations available at specific locations in the interior lobby

All visitors including staff and volunteers must wear masks

Social Distancing, including capacity restrictions via signage and staff direction

Upon entry, all patrons will be asked to answer COVID-19 screening questions

Cash will not be accepted; acceptable forms of payment are credit and debit cards

The event will also be streamed live.

For more information regarding this event including where to purchase tickets, visit: www.rialtotheatercenter.org or for live streaming information, visit: www.lovelandmuseumgallery.org or www.rialtotheatercenter.org