The PRCA Ram Mountain States Circuit Finals will take place without spectators and companions at The Ranch Events Complex in the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland Friday, October 23, and Saturday, October 24 starting at 7 pm due to safety precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PRCA Ram Mountain States Circuit Finals are presented by Fort Collins Dodge and is one of the largest rodeo events in the region. Additionally, the event will feature the top 12 contestants from Colorado and Wyoming in each PRCA event from this year competing against each other.

There will also be bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, bull riding, and all-around rodeo taking place at the Finals. The event will also be televised and streamed via the Cowboy Channel with The Ranch Events Complex releasing air dates and times on their website listed below as information becomes available.

The Rodeo Performance Schedule is as follows:

Friday, October 23 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Saturday, October 24 1:00 pm to 3 :30 pm



7:00 pm to 9:30 pm



There will be precautions in place by the Budweiser Event Center and The Ranch Complex in order to ensure the health and safety of all of the competitors, rodeo officials, and staff. Furthermore, social distancing, mask-wearing, and temperature checks will be enforced along with regular and thorough cleanings taking place to prevent any further risk.

For more information regarding the 2020 Mountain States Circuit Finals Rodeo at The Ranch Events Complex, visit: www.treventscomplex.com