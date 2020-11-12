Walkable holiday lighting attraction Loveland’s Winter Wonderlights is returning Saturday, November 14, Saturday, November 28 and Friday, December 4 from 5 pm to 9 pm each night at the Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra for the 2020 holiday season.

There will be a ticketing system in place as well as holiday-themed masks and mini-hand sanitizer bottles given away during LIVE! celebrations and north pole-themed social distancing markers placed around the event area. Those in attendance will experience over 80,000-holiday string lights, twinkling bulbs, LED mappable snowflakes, illuminated African stone sculptures and 30-minute music light shows that begin at 5 pm.

“The holidays are such an important time for families to celebrate the season together and we wanted to keep the joy of Winter Wonderlights alive by making changes this year to promote safe, festive fun for the entire family,” said Cindy Mackin, visitor services manager for the City of Loveland. “While we won’t have our giant inflatable Igloo with crafts and characters this year, we are building an experience that we know families will love,” Cindy said.

The musical light show will consist of six classic and modern holiday songs accompanied by dancing lights on a 20′ LED mappable Christmas Tree. Each LIVE! celebration will feature live entertainment, pyrotechnics, food trucks and giveaways. Reindeer will be available on Saturday, November 14 and Friday, December 4.

The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are needed for the LIVE! celebrations. Canned food donations will be accepted nightly and will go to the Food Bank for Larimer County to aid families in need this holiday season. Event partners and sponsors include the City of Loveland, Chapungu Sculpture Park, Centerra, Loveland Water and Power, The Promenade Shops at Centerra, Rythm EFX, IHeartMedia, The Ranch, Lowe’s Home Improvement and the Food Bank for Larimer County.

For more information regarding Loveland’s Winter Wonderlights, including reservations for free LIVE! weekend tickets and details on performers and times, visit: WinterWonderlightsLoveland.com