The Canyon Concert Ballet has announced its 39th Annual The Nutcracker taking place in person and on live stream Friday, December 4 through Sunday, December 6, at varying times.

The Canyon Concert Ballet’s (CBB) production of The Nutcracker includes 95 dancers, 250 beautiful costumes, special effects, lighting, and sets. The Nutcracker will not feature the Fort Collins Symphony Orchestra. The event will comply with Larimer County’s current event guidelines to ensure the safety of all.

In-Person and Livestream show for the Canyon Concert Ballet Annual The Nutcracker are as follows:

Friday, December 4 at 7 pm

Saturday, December 5 at 1 pm and 7 pm

Sunday, December 6 at 11 am and at 5 pm

Purchasers will be limited to eight tickets within a single order, with vacant seats are automatically added around seat reservations to create the appropriate six-foot distance between purchasing parties. All of those in attendance will be required to wear a facial covering as well.

The live stream performances will air live at the time the show start and will not be able to be paused or replayed. Those who purchase tickets to the live stream can watch the event on any device with internet capabilities, from laptops and desktop computers to iPhones, iPads, and other smart devices and SmartTVs.

Those who purchase live stream tickets will be sent further information regarding watching and accessing the live stream upon purchase.

For more information regarding The Nutcracker, including tickets, visit: www.LCTix.com