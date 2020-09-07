Canyon Concert Ballet is kicking off its 41st season with its fourth annual Ballet & Beer: Latin Nights Friday, September 25 from 6:30 pm to 8 pm at the Lyric in Fort Collins to celebrate Latin music through dancing.

This year’s Ballet & Beer will feature an 8 piece Manabí band, Lyric Cinema, and dancing. Additionally, audience members will be entertained and have a chance to participate in dancing through a multitude of dance styles such as the traditional Puerto Rican dance “The Bomba”.

The event will take place outside in the evening and will be in alignment with social distancing requirements. Furthermore, all ages are encouraged to attend the event, with tickets being non-refundable at $25, rain or shine.

All individuals attending the event are required to wear masks unless seated in their seating area and must be socially distanced from other groups and attendees. Also, attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets for seating.