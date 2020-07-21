The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum has postponed this year’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to be held next year on Friday, September 3 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The postponement comes as the case count for COVID-19 continues to rise. The Museum and the Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame Committee have acted on all necessary health and safety precautions to protect all involved in the celebration.

Furthermore, the decision to postpone the ceremony until next year was a result of the current limitations on event capacities as well as travel restrictions. Moving the event to next year will hopefully allow everyone to gather and celebrate the inductees along with the fanfare that comes with Cheyenne Frontier Days.

The 2020 inductees will be recognized, foregoing a class of 2021 inductees. The event will be held at the Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center.

For more information regarding the Old West Museum, visit: www.oldwestmuseum.org