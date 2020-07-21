Variance May be Revoked as COVID-19 Cases Rise in Larimer County

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has notified Larimer County Public Health that the county variance is at risk due to the daily rise in cases of COVID-19.

The recent spike in the county’s case count can be connected to gatherings for the fourth of July. Larimer County was required to create and produce a mitigation plan by Monday, July 20 stating how they will decrease and stabilize the number of cases.

“Together Larimer County successfully reduced cases back in May and June, and our response has been a model for the state,” said Tom Gonzales, Public Health Director for Larimer County.

Restaurants, places of worship and the size of public gatherings could be potentially impacted if the variance is revoked. The spread of the virus within the county has been linked with large gatherings and residents are encouraged to continue wearing facial coverings, social distancing and washing hands frequently.

The variance is subject to modification or revocation if Larimer County fails to reverse the trend of increasing cases in under two weeks. Public Health is asking for help in reducing the case count from community partners, municipalities, business owners and residents.

“We must slow our case count to keep our businesses open,” said Tom. “I am confident we will overcome this challenge,” Tom said.

For the latest information regarding COVID-19, visit: www.larimer.org/coronavirus or www.CDC.gov/coronavirus