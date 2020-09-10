The Global Village Museum is organizing a collective altar of remembrances with contributions from the community for the second annual Día de Los Muertos – Day of the Dead exhibit from Friday, October 2 to Friday, November 6 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are introducing a shared altar with photographs of loved ones submitted by the Northern Colorado community,” said Gayle Warner, the Museum’s Executive Director. “We are assembling a traditional altar with the time-honored elements, and the community has been invited to submit photographs of those who have made an impact on their lives,” Gayle said.

The exhibit will feature two virtual presentations from experts highlighting the significance and importance of the holiday Day of the Dead, celebrated throughout Mexico to honor deceased family and friends. Additionally, The Rich and Complex History of Día de Los Muertos will be presented by Senior Instructor in Colorado State University’s (CSU) Department of Journalism & Media Communication Daniela Castillo on Thursday, October 22 from 6 pm to 8 pm.

“The celebration of Día de Los Muertos has a rich and fascinating history, starting with the Aztecs and the Celts, as well as multiple levels of syncretic fusions throughout the centuries,” Daniela said. “In this presentation, we will go back to the beginning and unravel the magic we now experience when we celebrate and honor those who have passed from this earth. It will be a magical journey through the ages and a deep dive into the history of one of our most cherished traditions,” said Daniela.

María Inés Canto Carrillo, Assitant Professor of Spanish in CSU’s Department of Languages, Literatures, and Culture will present Hanal Pixán: Day of the Dead in the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, October 29. Furthermore, the term Hanal Pixán translates to ‘food of the souls’ in the Mayan language.

“My talk will focus on the cultural practices and traditions around Hanal Pixán, the name given to the Day of the Dead celebration of the Maya people who live in the Yucatan Peninsula,” María said.

For more information regarding the second annual Día de Los Muertos – Day of the Dead exhibit at the Global Village Museum, visit: www.globalvillagemuseum.org