The Larimer County Criminal Justice Advisory Committee is hosting four virtual public meetings online in September to inform Larimer County residents about criminal justice and community-driven public safety programs are being offered.

The virtual public meetings will feature criminal justice leaders who will talk with residents directly. Additionally, community and public officials in public service areas linked with the criminal justice system from judges and prosecutors to public defenders and first responders will also be participating in the series.

Each meeting will cover different facets of the criminal justice system while panel members of the Larimer County Criminal Justice Advisory Committee (LCCJAC) will discuss each program. Also, registration is required in order to participate in all of the virtual public meetings.

The virtual public meeting is as follows:

For more information regarding the four virtual public meetings, visit: https://www.larimer.org/spotlights/2020/08/19/criminal-justice-advisory-committee-host-series-virtual-events-educate-and

