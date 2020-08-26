CDOT and Scooter’s Coffee in Greeley Partner to Boost Seat Belt Use

The Colorado Department of Transportation is joining forces with Scooter’s Coffee in Greeley for Click It for Coffee offering discounts on coffee for individuals wearing seat belts Friday, August 28 to improve seat belt use in Weld County.

Drive-thru customers will receive $1 off any coffee drink for simply wearing their seat belt as part of a weeklong focus on seat belt safety and first responders. Additionally, two Greeley first responders own the locally-franchised Scooter’s Coffee and are be donating a portion of its proceeds from Monday, August 24 through Sunday, August 30 to local nonprofit ResponderStrong to support the state’s first responders.

“According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, buckling up in the front seat increases your likelihood of surviving a crash by 45% in a passenger vehicle and 65% in a light truck,” said CDOT Communications Manager Sam Cole. “Even if you are just taking a short trip down the road, please buckle up every time,” Sam said.

The seat belt use rate for the state currently sits below the national average of 90% at 88%. Furthermore, Weld County’s seat belt use rate is 81% with 117 of 227 motor vehicle occupant fatalities resulting from unbuckled seat belts.

Scooter’s Coffee franchise owners Todd and Michelle Heasty have witnessed the impact of not wearing seat belts as first responders with 40 years of combined experience as a paramedic and firefighter.

“We know all too well the devastating outcome for the victims of unbuckled crashes and the lasting impact on their friends and families,” said Todd Heasty, Scooter’s Coffee franchise owner. “Wearing your seat belt is a choice that is so simple and quick and can save your life — there’s no reason not to make it,” Todd said.

For more information regarding the wellness tool, visit: you.responderstrong.org