The Gregory Allicar Museum of Art has launched artist-curated virtual exhibition series title C.A.R.S Online for the fall this year.

The exhibition series will kick off with internationally acclaimed photographer Binh Danh. Dahn is known for his work that investigates his Vietnamese heritage and our collective memory of war.

The series will also feature past participants in the museum’s Critic & Artist Residency Series founded in 1997. Additionally, the new exhibition series are 3D and combine artist intervention with artists selecting works from the museum that resonate with their own.

“I think the show will be enlightening and enjoyable to anyone, but for those who know some of these works well already, it should be especially exciting to experience them in this new context,” said Museum Director Lynn Boland. “For all of our current physical limitations, the virtual platform here really offers something we simply couldn’t do in person,” said Lynn.

Selections include works by Romare Bearden, Enrique Chagoya, Maria Martinez, Andy Warhol, and a sixteenth-century Chinese landscape painting by Shi Yuze. In an exhibition text about his selected print by the contemporary artist Kara Walker, Danh explains that Walker’s images inspired him “to explore more complicated subject matter in art-making,” going on to describe his first encounter with her work as a student and other connections he sees throughout the exhibition.

For more information regarding the Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, visit: artmuseum.colostate.edu