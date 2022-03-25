Don’t Miss the 3rd Annual Wellington Fun Run 0.5K

Annie Lindgren | North Forty News

Folks are gearing up for the 3rd Annual Wellington Fun Run 0.5K, scheduled for April 2, 2022. What is a 0.5K? It is three blocks!

These adult, kid, and pet-friendly races of extreme endurance (hah!) will start and end at Old Colorado Brewing Company and The BBQ Love Shack in downtown Wellington. All ages are welcome to participate, and all proceeds will go to the Wellington Main Streets Program, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

This year’s event, hosted by Old Colorado Brewing Company and The BBQ Love Shack, is happening at 3700 Cleveland Ave. in Downtown Wellington from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. This year, there are new race categories with individual race times scheduled for each: Kids Run, Pet Run, Seniors Run, Team Run, Adult Relay, and Free-For-All Finale. Attendees can walk, crawl, wheel, scoot, skip, mosey, or run their way to the finish line. Costumes are encouraged!

Purchase tickets through Eventbrite. Kids 12 and under are free. Ticket purchases include a 0.5K Cork Coaster Medal, a 0.5K Sticker sponsored by Dynamic Image LLC, a 0.5K Fanny Pack (free to adults and purchasable for kids), a drink ticket for a beer or seltzer, and food from the carb-loading station. Allison with AP Fitness will lead a Warm-up.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wellington-fun-run-05k-2022-tickets-265462675007

“This is our first year being a part of this great event, and we are excited to support the Wellington Main Street Program,” shares Ann Lucier, owner of The BBQ Love Shack.

Follow the Wellington Fun Run 0.5K event on Facebook for updates. To learn more about the Wellington Main Street Program, visit wellingtonmainstreet.org.