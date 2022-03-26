Play Bubble Soccer in Wellington!

Wellington Parks and Recreation is offering 5v5 Adult Bubble Soccer! Bubble Ball Soccer allows you to play a different style of soccer while being safe and protected, surrounded by a giant inflatable bubble! The bubble balls have handles and adjustable shoulder straps, and they come in multiple sizes. Traditional bubble soccer is played the same way as regular soccer (with some rule changes) except collisions are encouraged! Each team will play 2 games, and each team must have at least 4 players to play and no more than 10 players on a “roster”. Games will be played on April 16th. Games consist of 4 quarters at 8 minutes per quarter with a 2-minute break between quarters.

The cost is $60 per team. Only the team captain needs to register. The team will sign a roster and waiver at their first game.

Bubble soccer is a great way to relieve stress. We promise you’ll smile and laugh the entire time while playing and watching!

For more information, please contact the Wellington Parks and Recreation office at (970) 568-7410.