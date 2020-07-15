The Fort Collins Museum of Discovery is holding a grand reopening Tuesday, July 21 to welcome back the community.

The museum has reopened Tuesday, July 14 through Sunday, July 19 for members only but the grand reopening is open to all. Additionally, the museum has made changes, implemented processes, and procedures to ensure a safe form of entertainment.

One main implementation the museum has made is a timed ticketing system. Guests are encouraged to purchase or reserve their tickets prior to arriving at the museum. Furthermore, reservations and purchases for tickets can be made in increments over the course of two weeks.

Visitors ages three and older are required to wear face coverings with masks available at the welcome desk if needed. All guests should also practice social distancing rules by maintaining a distance of six feet from others. Also, elevators and bathrooms are limited to one visitor group at a time.

The museum staff has been increased and have also built-up cleaning procedures implementing frequent cleaning schedules.

Multiple hands-on exhibit experiences have been modified or removed in consideration of the health and safety of the public. Visitors will be given access to a personal stylus to aid in facilitating safe usage of touch screens and buttons throughout the museum.

For more information regarding The Fort Collins Museum of Discovery reopening, visit: https://fcmod.org/reopening/