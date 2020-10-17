By Steven Bonifazi

Fort Collins Nursery will host a free virtual concert featuring Sean Kelly of The Samples on Saturday, October 24 at 7:30 pm to raise funds to benefit The Vegetable Connection.

Funds raised will support The Vegetable Connection’s in their work to educate the community regarding food, achieve greater access to healthier foods, and to support local farmers. This is the sixth year The Nursery has held this concert but the first ever to be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wanted to continue to support the vegetable connection and Shawn Kelly,” said Dan Booth, Marketing Director for Fort Collins Nursery. “It is kind of a fun way to still be able to do something and make some lemonade out of lemons,” Dan said.

The Vegetable Connection achieves its goals through its programs called Feeding the Families and the Food School. Through Feeding the Family, families that experience economic challenges are connected to local farms that provide vegetables each week during the growing season with the hopes of increasing the amount and variety of vegetable families consume.

The Food School provides workshops from gardening and cooking to food preservation techniques as well as provides food tastings with recipes at partnering farms and farmers’ markets. The goal of this program is to empower families through knowledge regarding nutritious food so that they can make good decisions about what they consume.

The concert will take place in the Nursery’s greenhouse and feature an abundance of houseplants from different angles. Over 50 percent of the night’s ticket donations go directly to The Vegetable Connection while the rest of the funds go to Sean.

Sean is a singer-songwriter and lead singer and co-founder of the band The Samples, formed in 1987 in Boulder, Colorado. The band’s music falls between alternative rock with a hint of reggae and pop. Sean has performed at the Nursery a few times over the years.

“I have known Sean for a long time and got to do a few shows with him,” Dan said. “It is amazing working with sean he is just so talented and a really good guy.”

Though the concert is free, The Nursery encourages donations.