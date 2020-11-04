FC Moves will be giving away free front and rear bikes on three separate occasions as part of the annual “Light Up the Night” event.

The bike giveaways coincide with the beginning of standard time as Daylight Saving Time will end on Sunday, November 1, with the sun setting earlier. White front lights are required when biking in dark or low light conditions within the City of Fort Collins.

The event dates and locations featuring bike giveaways are as follows:

Thursday, November 5 4:30 pm to 6 pm Poudre Trail at Whitewater Park

Monday, November 16 3 pm to 4:30 pm Swallow Road near Rocky Mountain High School

Thursday, December 3 4:30 pm to 6 pm Conejos Road near Redtail Ponds



The bikes will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis, with registration not required. Those who participate in the Light Up the Night event are encouraged to wear face coverings and practice physical distancing.

For more information regarding the bike giveaways, visit: https://www.fcgov.com/bicycling/bikeautumn