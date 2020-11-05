VirtuVisit Program Launched by City of Fort Collins

The City of Fort Collins has launched a new program called VirtuVisit, which aims to reduce the impact of social isolation for older adults.

Many older adults have become increasingly isolated with continued preactions regarding the COVID-109 pandemic. The new program comes as the City of Fort Collins Volunteer Services is working on this issue. City staff is seeking program participants to leverage technology to aid seniors in maintaining relationships with their family and friends while also safely engaging with the community.

VirtuVisit works to connect isolated older adults to family, friends, and currently supporting them. The program comes at no cost and provides seniors with user-friendly digital tablets in addition to startup support from trained volunteers.

Each senior who participates in the new program will be paired with a volunteer who will teach them how to use the tablet and connect with others, which will allow them to easily connect for a video call with both family and friends. The only requirements needed to participate in the VirtuVisit program are access to wi-fi and a willingness to learn.

Two forms need to be completed to either register for the program or join the volunteer program:

To register for the program or register someone else, fill out the VirtuVisit Intake Form.

To join the VirtuVisit Volunteer Program, complete a Volunteer Application.

The program is limited to Fort Collins residents only at this time.

For more information regarding the VirtuVisit Program, visit: fcgov.com/volunteer/virtuvisit or call 970-224-6177