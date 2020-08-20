Carsharing company Turo is hosting a free national drive-in movie tour for healthcare personnel and their families and friends Monday, August 31 at 7 pm at the Holiday Twin Drive-In to celebrate healthcare professionals working to promote the health and safety of their communities.

The free drive-in movie event will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis featuring the original Ghostbusters film. Those interested in reserving a spot can email a photo of the healthcare worker and Colorado resident credentials to turodrivein@turo.com.

Furthermore, once eligibility is verified, healthcare workers interested in attending the drive-in event will be added to the list and will receive $50 in travel credit to a Turo account which can be redeemed for the event or a future adventure. Additionally, spaces for the event are limited to the first 130 applicants that qualify.

Tickets are per car so that healthcare workers can bring their family and friends with them.