State Income Tax Rate Reduction Initiative Makes 2020 General Election Ballot

The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s office announced that Proposed Initiative 306 qualified for the 2020 General Election ballot Monday, August 17 due to a sufficient number of signatures received for it.

Proposed Initiative 306, (State Income Tax Rate Reduction) submitted a total of 198,538 petition signatures requiring 124,632 valid signatures to qualify to be included on the 2020 ballot. The Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s office projected the number of valid signatures to be 140,058.

A summary of random sample verification is as follows:

5% of qualified signatures submitted (random sample) 9,927

Total number of entries accepted (valid) from the random sample 7,003

Total number of entries rejected (invalid) from the random sample 2,924

Number of projected valid signatures from the random sample 140,058

Projected percentage of required valid signatures 112.38%

Other initiatives currently approved for this year’s ballot are Senate Bill 19-042 National Popular Vote Referendum, Proposed Initiative 76 (“Citizen Qualification of Electors”), Proposed Initiative 107 (“Restoration of Gray Wolves”), and Proposed Initiative 120 (“Prohibition on Late-Term Abortion”).

For more information regarding the text of the “State Income Tax Rate Reduction” Initiative, visit: https://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/Initiatives/titleBoard/filings/2019-2020/306Final.pdf