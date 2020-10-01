The Art of Comedy Showcase is bringing Christi Buchele to their first showcase Saturday, October 17 at 8 pm at Outworld Brewing at 1725 Vista View Dr. Ste B in Longmont to raise funds for the nonprofit Art of Comedy, Inc.

The showcase will feature Christi and her recent comedy students from her stand up classes at Rise Comedy. Art of Comedy helps to provide scholarships to stand up and improv classes at Rise Comedy for students of all ages including those within marginalized communities so that they may overcome trauma bringing diversity to the entertainment arts.

“The nonprofit was born from a comedy festival in my hometown, Wichita, KS, that was created to showcase talented female and non-binary comedians from around the country and offer them the ability to network in a safe environment,” said Helen Reicher, Executive Director of Art of Comedy, Inc. “Now we are looking to help LGBTGIA+, POC, Hispanic, Latino, Native American, and disabled individuals to name a few,” Helen said.

Helen has worked to raise money for the Wichita Area Sexual Assult Center and Wichita Family Crisis Center in previous years through her comedy festival. Now she will focus on working directly with individuals through the nonprofit. There are a variety of tickets and dinner packages ranging in price for every budget. The dinner will take place at 6 pm, with doors to showcase opening at 7 pm and the show beginning at 8 pm.