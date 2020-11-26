55+ community, the Lodge at Greeley Senior Living, will collect donations for two local charitable organizations from Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26 through Saturday, December 21, from 9 am to 5 pm at 4430 24th Street Road to give to those in need this holiday season.

Donations for the holiday donation drive will be accepted daily and placed under the community’s Holiday Giving Tree located in the Lodge’s lobby. Those who make donations will be enrolled in a holiday gift basket raffle as a thank you for participating in the donation drive.

The Lodge at Greeley will collect donations such as unwrapped toys for children of all ages on behalf of the local non-profit organization Santa Cops which is made up of local law enforcement. The community will also collect adult-sized hats, gloves, and socks for both men and women for the Guadalupe’s Cold Weather Shelter, which works to support individuals experiencing homelessness within Weld County.

“We are very happy to be collecting donations during the holidays for these two respected local organizations that support the neediest in our community,” said Crystal Goodman, executive director of The Lodge at Greeley.

For more information regarding The Lodge at Greeley, visit: www.thelodgeatgreeley.com or call 970-939-5700