The Fort Collins Symphony presents Sounds of the Season virtual concert on Sunday, December 6 at 2 pm, Saturday, December 12 at 7 pm, Sunday, December 13 at 2 pm, and Saturday, December 19 at 7 pm to provide festive entertainment for the holiday.

A festive concert of winter favorites from Christmas and Hanukkah to Kwanzaa and Solstice traditions have been recorded by Maestro Wes Kenney and members of the Fort Collins Symphony for the virtual concert. Orchestral genres featured in the virtual concert include popular, medieval, ballet, modern, Gregorian, klezmer, jazz, and much more written by all types of composers.

Maestro Kenney will host the concert featuring performances by a string quartet, woodwind quintet, brass quintet, timpani, and the 15-piece ensemble. The stage was created by Gary Hixon Designs and serves as a backdrop for classics including “Sleigh Ride,” “O, Tannenbaum,” “Carol of the Bells,” “Greensleeves,” “The Christmas Song,” “Little Drummer Boy Christmas Bolero,” and more.

Colorado native Morgan Denney arranged both “In the Bleak Midwinter” and the medieval carol “Personent Hodie” with Composer Valerie Coleman’s “Umoja,” celebrating the first night of Kwanzaa. The brass quintet will provide a sense of a sleigh ride with Prokofiev’s “Troika,” while “I Have a Little Dreidle” and “Mi Y’malel” will celebrate Hanukkah.

The virtual concert will run for 70 minutes with tickets available through the Lincoln Center box office or by calling 970-221-6730 on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 12 pm to 6 pm. Each ticket purchased will provide one-time streaming access to the concert per electronic device, with tickets being $30 for the first and $25 for additional tickets.

Sounds of the Season is sponsored by Bank of Colorado, City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, National Endowment for the Arts, Colorado Creative Industries, Gary Hixon Designs, The Lincoln Center Support League, Flood & Peterson Insurance, KRFC 88.9 FM Fort Collins Radio, and KUNC 91.5 FM.

For more information regarding the Fort Collins Symphony and the Sounds of the Season virtual concert, visit: http://www.fcsymphony.org/sounds-of-the-season/