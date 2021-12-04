Kicker AREANACROSS Freestyle Motor Cross is Racing Back

TICKETS ON SALE AT BUDWEISEREVENTSCENTER.COM

Kicker Arenacross, the nation’s top indoor motorcycle race series, is racing back to the Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch on Friday and Saturday, January 7 and 8, 2022. With high flying, bar-to-bar race action, this stop of the tour will feature some of the nation’s top professional and amateur Arenacross competitors.

Event Info:

Dates – January 7 and 8, 2022

Doors – 6:30 p.m.

Shows – 7:30 p.m.

Over 150 truckloads of dirt are hauled into the Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch for this event where the Kicker Arenacross team will create a man-made motorcycle racecourse daring even the toughest of riders to accept the challenge. Massive air, high bank turns, and technical rhythm sections will make this a must-see event.

If that’s not enough, then hold on for the ultimate Freestyle Motocross show, featuring the nation’s best motocross riders. Watch as motorcycle freestyle stunt riders jump over 70 feet through the air while flipping their bikes upside down and more.

Tickets for Kicker Arenacross Freestyle Motocross start at $19, $25, and $35, plus applicable fees, and go on sale this Friday, October 22 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available for purchase at BudweiserEventsCenter.com or in-person at the Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies Box Office at the Budweiser Events Center. Groups of 10 or more save on tickets! Call 970-619-4122 for more information.

The Ranch, Larimer County Fairgrounds and Events Complex, located in Loveland, Colorado, opened in 2003 and is owned and operated by Larimer County. The Ranch consists of the Budweiser Events Center, the Mac Equipment, Inc. Indoor Arena and Livestock Pavilions, the First National Bank Exhibition Halls, and the Thomas M. McKee 4-H Youth & Community Building. The Ranch hosts more than 2,000 events annually and is home to the Larimer County Fair and PRCA Rodeo. For more information, visit www.TREventsComplex.com.



Spectra is an industry leader in hosting and entertainment, partnering with clients to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra’s unmatched blend of integrated services delivers incremental value for clients through several primary areas of expertise: Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Corporate Partnerships. All three divisions provide services at The Ranch, Larimer County’s Event Complex.