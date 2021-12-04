Black Hollow Flood Final Victim Recovered

On Saturday, November 20, 2021, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a local resident who had discovered what she believed were human remains while hiking east of Rustic Road, a little over 4 miles east of Black Hollow Road. Deputies and Coroner’s Office investigators responded and recovered the remains. Following the official identification of the remains as Diana Brown by the Coroner’s Office, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office stated, “we are relieved the Brown family will be able to put her to rest and have closure to the terrible loss they experienced on July 20.”

All the victims of the Black Hollow Flood have now been located, recovered, and identified.

See the Coroner’s Office official release at larimer.org.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office recognized the following for helping with the search — All the members of the public and volunteers who spent hundreds of hours searching for the victims, and our partner agencies who helped evacuate and search during the flood: Poudre Canyon Fire Protection District, Poudre Fire Authority, LCSO Emergency Services, Larimer County Search and Rescue, Larimer County Dive Rescue Team, Larimer County Regional All Hazards Crisis Response Team, LCSO deputies and investigators, Larimer County Coroner’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, Colorado Department of Transportation, UC Health, Diamond Peaks Ski Patrol, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Berthoud Fire Department, Estes Valley Fire Protection District, Civil Air Patrol, Search and Rescue Dogs of the US, Arapahoe Rescue Patrol, and the US Forest Service.