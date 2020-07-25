Steven Bonifazi

When you consider earlier buildings and locations, the Livermore Community Hall has served the community dating back to 1894, well before the deadly pandemic of 1918.

Originally located across the river, the first building was washed away by “the Big Flood of May 20, 1904” with flood waters so powerful that days later the hall’s piano was discovered around 14 miles away in Bellvue. The next structure was dismantled for materials during World War II.

But the people of the tight-knit ranching communities of Livermore, Red Feather Lakes, Glacier View and Cherokee Park would not be deterred. They cherished their community center with its dances with live music and pot luck dinners.

So as soon as the war was over local volunteers in surrounding communities including in Fort Collins, aided by the fundraising efforts of the Livermore Women’s Club, the Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce, and private individuals, got to work building the current Livermore Community Hall located on a 7-acre parcel of land donated by the Roberts Ranch. In 1948 local residents gathered for the grand opening celebration with games, food, contests, music and dancing.

Now almost 75 years later, that tradition continues to this day as a small group of volunteers has worked to maintain the hall all these years — no small task to keep the building in good repair for concerts, dances, meetings, receptions, weddings, educational events and occasionally, to house evacuees and their pets as happened during part of the Elk Fire.

In more usual times, the historic Livermore Community Hall, a 501 (c) 3 organization, is supported through yearly fundraisers and rentals of the hall for special events. But under these most unusual circumstances — the Covid-19 pandemic, hopefully, just this year, these events have all been canceled.

In response to current conditions, the Livermore Community Hall is holding a virtual fundraiser: “Cow Pattie Bingo” on YouTube on Saturday, August 15.

Festivities will be hosted by renowned singer and western poet, Gary McMahan and local veterinarian turned western music artist, Kathy Garrison.

“The Livermore Community Hall is the ultimate Cowboy venue,” said Gary. Be it a dance, supper, get together or performance you know you’re going to experience the flavor of that big country it’s in and the culture of the people who live there,” said Gary.

“We are hoping for a precision strike rather than a carpet bombing,” said Community Hall Board President Terry Creekmore.

This fundraiser seeks to raise money to add handicapped access to this wonderful facility for guests who may need it once the hall has reopened to in-person events.

Tootsie, a cow and the star of “Cow Pattie Bingo” is scheduled to help raise money for the installation of the handicap access lift at the Livermore Community Hall. Ninety-six 3-foot squares will be outlined in a corral — when Tootsie makes a deposit, the owner of that square will collect green of a different kind.

For a few minutes, participants will watch “Tootsie” wander or race the “Field of Dreams Grid.” Participants are encouraged to take their chances and buy a few squares. If the plop has not proceeded within two hours there will be a drawing for the winner and announced by the “Poo Officials.”

“I don’t know what Gary will think about the cow getting top billing, but what the heck, it’s for a good cause,” said Board member Rene Lee.

For more information regarding the Livermore Community Hall or to purchase squares, visit: www.livermorecommunityclub.org or call: 970-221-0997