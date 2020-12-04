Steven Bonifazi

The Livermore Community Hall is hosting their annual holiday tree lighting event Saturday, December 5 at 5:30 pm to bring holiday joy to all.

This year’s tree lighting will be a drive-in experience where attendees can view the lighting from the comfort and safety of their vehicles.

Visitors can park in the large parking lot on-site and can honk their horns and wave to others while watching the tree lighting.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring puzzles to trade. Refreshments will be available in the form of individually wrapped cookies as well as hot cocoa.

When exiting their vehicle for refreshments or to exchange puzzles, all attendees are required to wear masks.

The Hall is located two miles west of HWY 287 on County Road 74E (Red Feather Lakes Rd).