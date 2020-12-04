Big Red F Restaurant is opening ghost kitchens at already existing locations and advancing its delivery service WeDeliver to stay afloat and retain employees in response to COVID-related restrictions.

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar in Fort Collins will be hosting three ghost kitchen concepts soon, including The Post Chicken & Beer, The Tender Project, and The Lasagna Project. The Post Chicken & Beer began at Jax on Monday, November 30.

“All of the work we’ve been putting towards new offerings and delivery was in anticipation of Covid shutdowns,” said Big Red F founder and chef Dave Query. “We feel like it’s up to us to do everything we can to keep our joints open and our people employed,” Dave said.

The Tender Project opened on Friday, November 27, with a menu created by Big Red F Executive Chef Kyle Mendenhall featuring double-dipped tenders and ThighFries, trimmed pieces of fried dark meat that both come with bodega hot sauce, and a choice of crosscut fries or furikake rice and kimchi. The Post’s menu and the Tender Project’s menu will be available daily at Jax from 3:30 pm to 9 pm for delivery and takeout.

Jax Fish House’s foodservice-trained staffers prepare, package, and deliver food directly to guests through WeDeliver, which generates more revenue for the restaurant, better wages for employees, and an overall safer experience. WeDeliver also provides the opportunity to receive alcohol, including batched cocktails and bottles of whiskey by delivery.

WeDeliver is available from 3:30 pm to 9 pm daily with free delivery service on all $25 or more purchases for the remainder of the year.

For more information regarding Big Red F, visit: www.bigredf.com