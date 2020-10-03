Loveland Habitat for Humanity’s 2020 Builder’s Ball will be held virtually Saturday, November 7 at 6 pm through Zoom to ensure the health and safety of the community in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Builder’s Ball is the most vital fundraising event of the year helping to further Habitat for Humanity’s mission of affordable homeownership. Furthermore, the Builder’s Ball has drawn over 400 civic and community-minded leaders together for a night of BBQ, fundraising, and dancing over the past years.

“Loveland Habitat relies on the power of community to build strength, reliance, and hope through affordable homeownership,” said Cindi Hammond, Loveland Habitat’s Executive Director.

This year’s virtual Builder’s Ball will feature live speakers covering the impact Loveland Habitat for Humanity has on families within the Loveland community as well as a live and silent auction to raise funds for home building. Those planning on viewing the Builder’s Ball can join the Zoom meeting early to enjoy a pre-show starting at 5:30 pm.

It costs roughly $154,000 to build a new Habitat home with Loveland Habitat having a goal of 50% of that cost to be raised at this year’s Builder’s Ball.

“This year’s Builder’s Ball, while different, gives us a new and exciting way to keep you connected to the importance of supporting affordable homeownership efforts in our community,” Cindi said. “The community’s commitment of time, talent, or treasurers directly impacts individuals and families who deserve a place to call home,” said Cindi.

For more information regarding Loveland Habitat homeownership and volunteer opportunities, visit: www.lovelandhabitat.org or call 970-669-9769 or visit: https://lovelandhh.cbo.io to RSVP for the Habitat for Humanity Builder’s Ball.