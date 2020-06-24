The Loveland Downtown District has rescheduled its One Sweet Summer event series in The Foundry for May 2021 in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The decision comes after the Loveland Downtown Partnership (LDP) Board of Directors reviewed their ability to prepare and safely execute large public gatherings, ultimately deciding in a vote. However, the Loveland Downtown District will host other summer events through September.

“While we are disappointed that our original plans have had to change, we look forward to the many fun events and opportunities to support downtown businesses that are still happening this summer,” said Sean Hawkins, Executive Director for the Loveland Downtown District.

Events and promotions that are still occurring this summer in Downtown Loveland are as follows:

Night on the Town on the 2 nd Friday of every month from 5-9 pm

Friday of every month from 5-9 pm Shop Local Saturdays on the last Saturday of every month from 10 am-6 pm

Downtown Scavenger Hunt for two weeks in July

Tik Tok Video Challenge for two weeks in August

Takeout Tuesday every Tuesday from June 23 to September 29

Kids on the Plaza on Tuesdays from 12-2 pm July 7 to August 11

Fitness in The Foundry Tuesdays at 8 am June 16 to August 18 and Saturdays at 9 am and 10 am June 20 to August 22

Saturday Night Dine Out every Saturday from 5-10 pm July 11 to September 12

In order to allow room for socially distanced al fresco dining, 4th Street will be closed to traffic between Lincoln and Cleveland Avenues and between Cleveland and Railroad Avenues each Saturday evening beginning July 11th at 4 pm for Saturday Night Dine Out.

Additionally, a portion of 3rd Street at The Foundry will also be closed at the same time. Parties are limited to 8 or fewer people and must wear face coverings when entering an establishment until seated or if moving from their tables.

Food and drink establishments that will offer outside patio seating downtown are as follows:

AKA Kitchen/Rock Coast Brewery

Backyard Tap

Big Thompson Brewery

East End Ale House

Laureate Publick House

Loveland Aleworks

Origins Wine Bar & Wood Fired Pizza

Sports Station, Starlight Dessert Bar

The Black Steer

Verboten Brewing

West End Lounge

White Groves Barber

Taproom and Wicked Tequila Room

“We encourage everyone to visit our website and follow us on social media to stay updated and involved in all we do,” said Hawkins.