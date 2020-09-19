The Poudre Heritage Alliance is hosting a virtual Poudre Pour Happy Hour Friday, September 25 from 4 pm to 6 pm online to educate and celebrate the Cache la Poudre River.

The event will feature live stream music from Blues musician Grace Kuch, “Meet the Brewer” breakout rooms hosted by Horse & Dragon, Purpose Brewing, Timnath Beerwekrs, and Odell Brewing Co., appetizers to-go from Z Catering, a silent auction supporting Poudre Heritage Alliance (PHA) programs, guest speakers, giveaways and much more. PHA raises awareness about water issues and connects people to the heritage of water through programs and events such as this.

The Poudre and other rivers in the West are currently under stress due to growth in population, drought, and other demands on water supplies.

“We care deeply about the Poudre River – I grew up playing in and on it, and only in adulthood came to realize how much we and downstream neighbors rely on its abundance and health,” said Carol Cochran, owner of Horse & Dragon Brewing Company. “For all of us in our community, this beautiful river is at the root of what drew us here and is the thread that connects us all,” Carol said.

Proceeds from the virtual happy hour event will go to benefit the PHA as they work to promote a variety of historical and cultural opportunities, engaging people in their river corridor and inspiring learning, preservation, and stewardship.

PHA’s 3rd Annual Poudre Pour was originally scheduled to take place Saturday, March 28 but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff and board from the PHA aim to continue momentum around the Poudre Pour event with this virtual happy hour with the next in-person Poudre Pour scheduled for Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Boardwalk Park in Windsor.

For more information regarding the virtual Poudre Pour Happy Hour including where to get free tickets, visit: www.poudreheritage.org/poudre-pour