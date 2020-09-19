Geocann and Nestlé Health Science have announced the European launch of CBD soft gel formulations that utilize the patented VESIsorb drug delivery system for improving absorption and bioavailability.

The first production of the CBD soft gel formulations was completed earlier this month using European resources from the cultivation and extraction of the hemp biomass in Slovenia to the delivery technology and production of the soft gel capsule in Switzerland.

“We are extremely proud to expand our relationship with Nestlé’s healthcare professional brands into Europe after their success in the U.S. market this past year,” said Jesse Lopez, CEO, and founder of Geocann. “Their leadership team’s validation of science-backed and clinically-proven hemp products is an important milestone for our industry and provides exceptional credibility to the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids formulated with VESIsorb,” Jesse said.

VESIsorb is a self-assembling colloidal droplet delivery system that has improved the bioavailability of poorly absorbed natural ingredients such as cannabinoids and terpenes. Geocann has made substantial investments in research to meet the evolving demands of the hemp marketplace.

Further investments in the new clinical research are focused on clinical endpoints with multiple toxicology studies being completed and published this year. The studies are part of the company’s FDA Generally regarded as safe (GRAS) Notification and Novel Food application.

“Together with Geocann, we share a passion and commitment to product safety, purity, and performance,” said Dr. Barry Ritz, Chief Science Officer at Pure Encapsulations. “Our partnership is built on a relentless effort to ensure these are the most science-backed CBD products in the world, setting the benchmark for what consumers expect and healthcare professionals demand,” Barry said.

For more information regarding the CBD soft gel formulations, visit: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/09/11/2092420/0/en/Nestlé-Health-Science-expands-distribution-of-hemp-products-formulated-with-VESIsorb-into-Europe-under-industry-leading-brand-Pure-Encapsulations.html