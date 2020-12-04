Non-profit Santa Cops of Larimer County have created a Virtual Toy Drive this year to ensure the health and safety of all during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Santa Cops of Larimer County was started 33 years ago in 1987 and is made up of all law enforcement agencies within Larimer County, including the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, Fort Collins Police Department, Loveland Police Department, Timnath Police Department, and the Larimer County District Attorney’s Office. Sworn and civilian staff volunteer their time and work throughout the year to aid in Santa Cops of Larimer County’s mission of creating positive interactions between children and families of Larimer County and law enforcement.

Over the years, more than 900 families have been served by Santa Cops of Larimer County. This year there are nearly 700 families that Santa Cops of Larimer County plan to benefit while setting up an additional application day due to the high number of families that have reached out and missed the previous application days.

Santa Cops did not place any toy drop boxes off within businesses as they normally do this year due to restrictions regarding COVID-19. Many organizations and businesses are continuing to host toy drives on their own for the benefit of Santa Cops; however, the Virtual Toy Drive will help keep everyone safe.

Santa Cops of Larimer County have created a Venmo account that people can donate to in addition to a P.O. Box that checks can be mailed to at P.O. Box 270693 Fort Collins, CO 80527. The Venmo account associated with Santa Cops of Larimer County is SantaCops-LarimerCounty.