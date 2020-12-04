Non-profit organization Wreaths Across America are continuing their mission of placing veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of the nation’s fallen this holiday season across Colorado.

Wreaths Across America (WAA) places sponsored veterans’ wreaths at over 2,500 participating locations. Volunteers statewide are working with local community leaders to develop plans for the safe placement of wreaths while following local guidelines, asking the public for their support in this mission.

Theresa Wiederspahn is working hard to make sure that Tuskegee Airman interred at a local cemetery. His fellow fallen brothers are remembered for their lasting contributions to the nation in Colorado Springs. WAA volunteer Damon Henry is working hard in Fort Logan Cemetary in Denver to put together safety guidelines and procedure modifications while informing the public about safety changes to their annual tradition.

“We utilize WAA’s $5 give-back program to help defray the costs of interment services for the families of fallen heroes meaning the more wreaths we can get sponsored, the more families we can help through a difficult time,” said Jim Herstein, a member of the Patriot Guard Riders, who volunteers for both Pikes Peak National Cemetery and Fort Logan.

There is much work to do in Colorado to prepare for National Wreaths Across America Day, which occurs on Saturday, December 19. WAA is hoping the public will help sponsor a wreath for $15 to aid those laid to rest at one or more of these special locations.

Every sponsorship will go toward a fresh balsam veteran’s wreath that will be put on an American hero’s headstone.

“Thanks to the efforts of volunteers Ann Warhola, Kris Miller, Michelle Martin, and support from local businesses and organizations like Parry’s Pizza, Panera, Freddy’s The American Legion Post 32, and Custom Ink, we are working towards our goal of 1565 wreaths needed to honor all the fallen heroes interned there,” said Delaney Dreckman, location coordinator at the Mountain View Cemetery in Longmont. “Our main challenges this year due to COVID-19 are losing face-to-face interactions with the public,” Delaney said.