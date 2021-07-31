Summertime Farm Fiesta Happening in Wellington

Tyler T and the Roadside Market at Owl Canyon Hemp, owned by farmer Andy Grant, are hosting a Summertime Farm Fiesta from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Aug. 7 at 12155 N. County Road 15 in Wellington.

The Farm Fiesta will include lots of summer fun, entertainment by local musicians, and authentic Mexican foods, all at this magical and beautiful farm location.

The musical lineup includes Sweet Virginia from 4:30 pm to 5:45 pm;

Antonio Lopez Duo from 6 pm to 7:15 pm; Tyler T and the Common Clay from 7:45 pm to 10ish.

After dark events include Fire Performances by Scintillating Fire Circus with the Ringmaster Richard ‘Top Hat’ Bender, followed by a classic bonfire with Tyler T strumming musical favorites.

The Ladies from Chihuahua and Durango States will prepare authentic Mexican food.

Other highlights include local artisans, kids’ activities, and limited camping.

The event is BYOB, but the hosts will provide icy cold lemonade and water.

The event is free with tickets from Eventbrite, but there is a suggested donation of $40 for adults and $10 per person camping. Children are always free. Dogs are not encouraged as there are many dogs already on site.