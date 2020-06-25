Award-winning singer-songwriter Garth Brooks is putting on an on-screen concert at 300 drive-in theaters across the nation including the Terry Bison Ranch in Cheyenne, WY. Saturday, June 27 in order to provide entertainment in an innovative and safe way.

Produced by event production company Encore Live, the event will be the largest one-night outdoor theater concert to play across North America as well as Canada. Tickets for the event went on sale Friday, June 19.

“Families need safe entertainment options that they can enjoy together this summer,” said Encore Live Founder and CEO Walter Kinzie. “We’re excited to partner with Garth, who’s already done so much to help the entertainment industry during these tough times, to provide a truly unique and incredible concert that will do a whole lot of good for local businesses and communities,” he said.

The on-screen concert will take place outdoors, rain or shine, and will start at sundown. Being general admission with limited availability, the tickets cost $100 and are all-inclusive, admitting one passenger car or trick.

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” said Garth Brooks. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in,” he said.