The Weld County Fair Junior Livestock Sale will be held Monday, August 3 at 3 pm in Greeley to benefit youth selling their livestock.

“This sale is a fantastic event for our youth,” said Commissioner Chair Mike Freeman.

The Junior Livestock Sale will be open exclusively to the youth who are selling their livestock as well as their families and any buyers who decide to attend the event in person. Furthermore, there is a virtual component to this year’s livestock sale that will give buyers who prefer to participate online to do so through a live stream via Live Auctions TV.

The sale will provide 4-H Club and FFA members an opportunity to earn money for college or to prepare themselves for a future career in agriculture production. Additionally, the total number of youth presenting their prized livestock at the sale is 245.

“I’m proud of these kids and want to thank fair staff for putting on a livestock sale that is mindful of the health and safety of everyone in attendance, including the online viewers,” said Mike.

For more information regarding the Junior Livestock Sale, visit: www.weldcountyfair.com or to watch or participate in the online sale, visit: http://www.liveauctions.tv/OnlineBidding/ViewMP4.aspx?AuctionID=8277