I-76 Lane and Road Closures to Take Place August Through November

Construction crews will work on the Colorado Highway 52 bridge over I-76 near Hudson causing speed reductions and lane closures from August through November to finish the project.

Work for the project began Monday, June 1 and is projected to end in the fall of next year. The project construction will consist of demolition work, girder settings and deck pours, causing motorists to experience speed reductions and lane closures. Additionally, there will be a period where I-76 will be closed to travel with a detour in place once the project progresses.

This project will aid cars in moving efficiently through the area, improving safety and access to CO 52 through the installation of a roundabout at the Love’s and westbound ramps intersections. There will also be a traffic signal at the eastbound off-ramp as well as a sidewalk along the north side of CO 52 for increased pedestrian and bicycle connectivity.

Detours at ramps will be in place as well as cones, flaggers and temporary signs in place to direct motorists.

Impacts expected on travel are as follows:

Daytime work hours range from 7 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday.

I-76 will at times be reduced to one lane in each direction and periodically closed for ramp relocation and bridge construction.

Traffic will be maintained in two-lane configurations on CO 52 to keep access to local business.

Added traffic control devices may be added at Love’s Travel Stop and at the off and on-ramps (such as all directions stop signs or temporary signals) to aid in traffic movement.

For additional information regarding this project, visit: https://www.codot.gov/projects/co52-roundabout-hudson or call 970 702-7000