When Every Mile Helps a Child!

Memorial Day Weekend

Attention all Riders! Join the 20th Annual Realities Ride on May 30 live and in-person where we ride together to honor those who serve and serve those in need. One hundred percent of your registration benefits children who have been abused, neglected, or are at risk.

The Realities Ride and Rally is the World’s Largest Poker Run and invites everyone who loves the freedom of the ride to make every mile help a child as we give voice to children who have been silenced by abuse.

The first 1,000 Registered Riders and Passengers receive a FREE 20th Annual Realities Ride Shirt. Best Poker Hand Prize of $1,500 and so much more.

Local sponsor Fort Collins Heating & Air Conditioning has made a donation to American Legion George Beach Post No. 4, one of the Realities Ride stops, that will go toward veteran suicide prevention and service dogs for veterans.

For more information and to register by May 27, go to: REALITIESRIDE.COM