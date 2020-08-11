The Town of Windsor is holding a town meeting Thursday, August 13 from 5 pm to 8 pm to help shape Windsor’s future.

The meeting, called Windsor 2025: Guiding Our Future, is aimed to review and revise the current strategic plan based on the evolving needs of the community. Community members are encouraged to provide input so the town can set community goals.

There will be a formal presentation at the beginning of the meeting that will be recorded and re-broadcast. The meeting is free and open to the public interested in discussing their thoughts with Town Board members at their convenience.

Masks will be available for those that attend the meeting as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, practices for COVID-19 including social distancing are recommended for the meeting.

For more information regarding Windsor 2025: Guiding Our Future, visit: https://www.windsorgov.com/Calendar.aspx?EID=4170 

