Wellington Veteran Creates Card Game to Connect People with Each other

By Steven Bonifazi

Wellington resident and United States Marine Corps veteran Peter Seiler has designed the card game “Top Tale” to help friends and family get to know each other better in a fun way.

Top Tale is made up of cards designed for two to ten players of ages ten and up sharing tales ranging from light-hearted to deep topics. Everyone votes for the top tale, ultimately getting to know each other and hear stories they might not have heard without the game.

“The gameplay gets people to share just a little bit more, and oftentimes you hear happy and sad stories, and the cases where you hear those really deep stories is where people walk away having a deeper respect for each other,” said Peter. “I did not expect that when I first started developing it,” Peter said.

Needing money for college, Peter started boot camp in September 2003 and did two tours in Iraq as part of a five-year enlistment, later getting out in 2008. He then went on to attend community college in Santa Ana, California. He finished a degree in computer engineering at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, California.

The concept for Top Tale came to Peter a few years ago while cleaning horse stalls when he suddenly had an idea for a game where people share stories and vote for their favorite. Peter works at Hewlett Packard in Fort Collins, inventing technology-related items by day, and has been working on a kick-starter in his free time, playtesting the game in the Wellington area for the last two years.

“I attempted a kick-starter in July and made it to 75 percent of my goal, but with the kick-starter, it is an all or nothing thing,” said Peter.

Peter has used the game over Zoom throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and offers a demo version of the game in a free Print and Play or a mobile app available for Android. His current kick-starter began Tuesday, October 27, and is running through Saturday, November 21, and includes free pickup of the game at Sparge Brewing Company in Wellington for those who back the kick-starter.

“I will be producing the game at the end of this year and delivering the first games to people by May of next year,” said Peter. “The kick-starter is more or less a preorder,” Peter said.