Specialty coffee shop and drive-thru retailer Ziggi’s Coffee is offering active-duty and military veterans with valid military ID or proof of service one free 16 oz. drink per person tomorrow on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11.

All of Ziggi’s Coffee 26 locations across states including Colorado, Oklahoma, Iowa, California and Arizona are participating and showing their appreciation this Veterans Day. Ziggi’s Coffee was founded in 2004 and continues to work towards making a positive impact within the communities it serves.

For more information regarding Ziggi’s Coffee including to find a location, visit: https://www.ziggiscoffee.com/find-a-ziggis/ or for franchising opportunities, visit: www.ZiggisCoffee.com/franchise