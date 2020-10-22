Zonta Club of Fort Collins is hosting the Be Aware & Beware of Domestic Violence event Saturday, October 24, from 4 pm to 5:15 pm on Facebook to improve awareness within the community as October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The event will feature speakers from organizations across Northern Colorado who work to provide services and support for victims of domestic violence. The recommendations to social distance and stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has led to an increase in domestic violence since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Domestic violence has increased in some areas of the country, and the world has increased by over 25% and in others more than 40%. There is a domino effect of children either witnessing or directly experiencing domestic, pet, or sexual violence within the home that has lasting traumatic effects.

Domestic violence forms from physical violence from emotional, verbal, sexual, gaslighting, threatening, and even stalking. The consequences of these forms of domestic violence can range from loss of economic stability, loss of home, trauma, permanent injury, and fear of or actual death.

The community has the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of domestic violence victims, and organizations are available, offering safe shelter, food, medical intervention, and mental health care. Zonta Club encourages the community to become more aware of domestic violence during the Facebook Live educational event.

For more information regarding Zonta Club of Fort Collins, visit https://www.zonta.org or for the Facebook live event, visit https://www.facebook.com/ZontaFortCollins/live/.