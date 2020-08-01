The Horsetooth Int’l Film Festival has announced expanded in-person events Tuesday, September 8 through Friday, Septemeber 11 to comply with social distancing efforts in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The expanded events consist of five days of local and international films, musical acts and art displays at local outdoor cinema partners The Lyric Cinema and the Holiday Twin Drive-In Theatre. Additionally, both venues will be practicing COVID-19 policies that have been in place since March.

Each of the five days of the festival will kick off with musical performances followed by a showcase of up to four hours of curated short and feature films. Tickets for the event will be refunded in full if weather or otherwise unsafe conditions occur.

Pre-Sale All-Festival Pass tickets for the festival became available online Thursday, July 30 and day passes will be available Thursday, August 6. Additionally, there will be a video-on-demand format for those who want a virtual viewing experience which will be announced soon.

For more information regarding the festival, visit: hiffco.com or to purchase tickets, visit: hiffco.com/tickets