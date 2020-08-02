Libby James

North Forty News

As dusk falls on these warm summer evenings, Sylvia Cranmer heads for her garden where she spends a few magical moments watching a single plant. Every night, right on schedule, as darkness falls, her evening primrose opens, bud by pale yellow bud until within a few minutes it is in full bloom. Sometimes a few friends or neighbors come by to enjoy this small recurring miracle with her, evidence of the beauty, power, and resilience of nature.